Meta Quest Gaming Showcase Will Air April 20

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will air on April 20.

The digital presentation, which will be hosted by the executive producer at Oculus Studios, Ruth Bram, will feature new game announcements and updates on titles that are set to arrive sometime in the next year from across the Quest platform. It's been confirmed that gameplay first-looks will be included in the presentation as well, and feature "a whole lot of surprises."

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase--formerly known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase--is set to air at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on the company's official social channels, including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Oculus TV.

The previous showcase aired in April last year and featured 25 minutes of new trailers on upcoming VR games. It's possible that this showcase will also be the same length, although further details have yet to be confirmed.

Back in October last year, after Facebook was renamed to Meta, the company also retired the Oculus branding. The Oculus Quest became the Meta Quest, while the Oculus App was also renamed the Meta Quest App.

"VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product," said Facebook CTO Andrew Bosworth at the time. "For this reason, we're simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand."