Meta Is Hosting VR-Optional Super Bowl Post-Game Foo Fighters Show

In times like these, it's tough to tell who's a pretender and who's real. Virtual reality throws another monkey wrench into the equation, but Meta's post-Super Bowl festivities do make it more enticing. The company is hosting a virtual Foo Fighters concert you can watch both in and out of VR, and you'll also be able to make use of a special Messenger feature to enjoy it with your pals.

The concert, shot specifically for VR via 180-degree positioned cameras on the stage, will feature "rarely played tracks" from the Foo Fighters' long discography, including one song that has never been played live before.

Ladies and gentlemen...Foo FIGHTERS.

Starting at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET or once the Super Bowl has ended in case it goes everlong, the concert will be available in Horizon Venues on the Meta Quest platform, as well as via Facebook Watch on the Foo Fighters and Meta Quest pages. It'll also be on Instagram and Messenger with Watch Together, the latter option letting you feel like you're at the show with a friend. If you miss the show, it will also be available for a month via the Always On rooms in Oculus TV and Venues.

The Foo Fighters have kept themselves busy during the pandemic, taking a shot at scripted film with the horror-comedy Studio 666. It's set to release in theaters on February 25.