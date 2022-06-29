Mega64 Dragon Ball Video Features Game Industry Legends

With dozens of episodes to watch, Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu saga is far, far too long to sit through in today's fast-paced age. Fortunately, Mega64 has managed to condense the entire storyline into a more digestible 10-minute package that cleverly uses a low budget to create some convincing special effects. Almost.

The big difference here is that right at the end--spoilers for anyone who hasn't watched the Majin Buu saga since it aired in 1994--is that Goku receives the energy for his Spirit Bomb attack from Hideo Kojima, Gabe Newell, Hideki Kamiya, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Fernando Jay Huerto AKA young Ken Kutaragi.

Like previous Dragon Ball Z videos, the Mega64 effort takes a hand-crafted approach to every aspect of the project, from costumes to special effects. Who needs expensive Adobe After Effects visuals when you can replicate an energy attack with an exercise ball and some lens trickery?

Each of the game industry veterans has also appeared in Mega64 videos in the past. The father of PlayStation had a cameo in the slightly inaccurate Kutaragi's Way documentary, Sakaguchi revealed how he was cursed to work on nothing but Final Fantasy for the rest of his life, and Kamiya was forced to block the internet comedians from Twitter and the Platinum Games offices.

For more Dragon Ball content--that has a more impressive production budget--you can get ready for Dragon Ball Super: Superhero's English dub debut when it arrives in cinemas on August 19.