Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Launches In April

Capcom has revealed that the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will launch on April 14, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The collection will have online functionality and offer casual, private, and ranked battles. Triple Battles and Version Battles from the Mega Man Battle Network 3 and 4 games, respectively, will return as well. Players can also trade Battle Chips with others around the world. Rare Battle Chips that were previously exclusive to the Japanese versions through promotional events will also be added.

The collection, which includes all 10 mainline games, will cost $60 for digital and physical copies. Players can also choose to buy them separately in Volumes 1 and 2 for $40 each. Those who preorder the game will receive two skins for their MegaMan.EXE PET launcher screen. Four new special arrangements will also be given for the collection's new in-game music player, which will have 188 music tracks to listen to.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was announced earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct.