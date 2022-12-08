Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight

As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.

The game is set on a dying planet where all players, or "Custodians," serve the Chimera, "a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth," by gathering genetic material, called GenMat in-game. This is done by building maze-like Outposts meant to ensnare and kill invading players. Because each Outpost in the game is player-built, Behaviour says "user-generated content is the driving force of the experience."

Players can invest in upgrades to enhance their Outposts, as well as play in two-player co-op to increase the odds of survival. You can see the reveal trailer for yourself right here.

A beta is scheduled for "Winter 2023" and the team is now accepting sign-ups right here. Meet Your Maker is coming to PC as well as both current- and last-gen versions of PlayStation and Xbox.