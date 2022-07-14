Mass Effect, Dragon Age DLC Goes Free On PC As EA Sunsets BioWare Points

From October this year BioWare Points will no longer be redeemable.

By on

Comments

EA has announced that its archaic BioWare Points are being retired, in turn making DLC for a range of games free.

In an email from EA (via PCGamer), the publisher announced that BioWare Points will no longer be available to use as a form of currency in the Origin store, starting October 11, 2022. "Other currencies like Crystals and Platinum in other BioWare titles remain unaffected," reads the email.

Click To Unmute
  1. Bayonetta 3 Finally Gets A Release Date
  2. Bayonetta 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer
  3. Coming Soon - The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth
  4. NARAKA BLADEPOINT Through The Fire Mode Introduction
  5. Nilah Champion Spotlight | Gameplay - League of Legends
  6. The Division Resurgence - How Well Does It Work On Mobile?
  7. SEGA Genesis Mini 2 | Promotional Video
  8. Evil Dead: The Game | Army of Darkness Update
  9. Collected Miscellany - "Shikanoin Heizou: Hurricane Breakthrough" | Genshin Impact
  10. The Division Resurgence Gameplay Walkthrough Video
  11. Mass Effect And More Games Free For Prime Day | GameSpot News
  12. Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Meet Iron Man | Hero Spotlight

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dragon Age Trailer | Game Awards 2020

As a result, DLC for Dragon Age 2, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 (except multiplayer packs) are being made free. The email also notes that for the next 90 days, BioWare Points can be used to buy Mass Effect 3's multiplayer packs, but after October 11 they'll only be redeemable using credits earned in-game.

EA also made it clear that all previous purchased content using BioWare Points will still be yours.

All of the Mass Effect 2 and 3 DLC was included in the Legendary Edition, but if you're yet to pick it up but do own the original games on Origin, you can get the bigger expansions completely for free.

The method of acquiring BioWare Points could be frustrating, as one pack would contain 800 points, and you couldn't get specific amounts. This meant you would normally have to buy more than one pack, resulting in a surplus of points you couldn't do anything with unless you bought more.

BioWare officially gave Dragon Age 4 a proper title this year, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, though it doesn't currently have a release date in sight.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Dragon Age II
Dragon Age: Origins
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)