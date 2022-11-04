Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Preorders Are Discounted, Come With Free Game

If you played the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC port, you'll definitely want to check out Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it lands on PC later this month. The port of the standalone follow-up to Insomniac's excellent open-world adventure releases on PC on November 17. We have an exclusive deal that will get you a Steam key at a nice discount. If you use WEBSLINGER7 at checkout on Fanatical, you'll get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $41.84.

This is the best deal that has been offered on the PC version of the game so far. Fanatical had already offered a five buck discount, but make sure to enter the promo code to get the lowest price.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is similar to Uncharted: Lost Legacy in that it's a more compact game than its predecessor. You play as Miles, of course, as he gets his bearings as Spidey. The emotional and well-written adventure takes place directly after the events of Peter Parker's adventure. It features the same flashy combat as the original while adding new gadgets, suits, and skills. It's also a great game to play during this time of year, as it takes place during the holiday season.

As an added bonus, you'll also get a free mystery game with your purchase thanks to Fanatical's Birthday Bash sale. All orders of $10 or more at Fanatical until November 14 earn customers a freebie. Though you'll most likely get a well-reviewed indie game, big AAA releases from this year are also included in the pool of freebies.

While you're preordering Miles Morales, make sure to check out the other deals in the Birthday Bash sale. We've even put together a handy roundup highlighting our favorite deals.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom