Marvel's Spider-Man Actor Returns For Midnight Suns

A new look at Marvel's Midnight Suns brought with it an iconic hero, as Spider-Man swung into action in the trailer for a showdown with his old nemesis Venom. If that version of Spider-Man sounded familiar, it's because Yuri Lowenthal, the voice of the hero in Insomniac's Spider-Man games, was the voice behind the mask.

This version of Spider-Man is completely different to Insomniac's version though, as the only similarities that these two incarnations share is the same voice actor, powers, and a wardrobe full of alternate costumes. "It’s not meant to be that Spidey, but we heard that Spidey and said 'that sounds like Peter Parker to me' but it’s not the exact same character'," creative director Jake Solomon said to VGC.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Tap To Unmute Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. HTML5 Auto HD High Low Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Marvel's Midnight Suns Hands-On Preview

Lowenthal has also voiced Spider-Man in Marvel Future Revolution, and staying inside the Marvel Universe, he was the voice actor for Dr. Curt Connors AKA The Lizard in the most recent Spider-Man animated TV series.

In GameSpot's Midnight Suns preview, we took a closer look at the game being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, which features Marvel's best heroes facing off against the supernatural threat of Lilith, her brood of demons, and other heroes who have been corrupted by her magic.

"Marvel's Midnight Suns was surprising in that, while it looks a bit like the XCOM games, it tends to feel drastically different from them. It's also a major departure from Firaxis's usual offerings, with an increased focus on storytelling and RPG elements that go far beyond the combat at its center," Phil Hornshaw wrote. "But while Midnight Suns is a little out of the wheelhouse for Firaxis, it was also fun to play."

Midnight Suns is scheduled to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, on October 7. If you're interested in grabbing the game, you can check out our Marvel's Midnight Suns preorder guide.