Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Being Compared To The Empire Strikes Back

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be darker than developer Insomniac Games' first entry in the series, according to Marvel Games vice president creative Bill Rosemann.

In an interview on the official This Week In Marvel podcast, Rosemann described what fans can expect from the PlayStation 5-exclusive sequel, currently slated to arrive sometime in 2023.

"If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back]," Rosemann said. "It gets a little darker."

Perhaps that's not much of a surprise given the tease of Venom for the upcoming sequel. That being said, Rosemann does emphasize that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is very much a continuation of the first game's story, with multiple returning characters and reappearing story threads throughout.

He also shared new tidbits about the game, explaining how the costumes for Peter Parker and Miles Morales have changed slightly from their first appearance. On Peter's suit, for example, the colors have changed to be a deeper red along with other smaller tweaks.

"The team did such a great job on the costumes that we don't, you know, want to throw the baby out with the bathwater," Rosemann said in regards to the updates. "But now it's PS5, what can we do to update the costumes and textures a little bit?"

Of course, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wasn't the only Marvel reveal at Sony's recent PlayStation showcase, with Insomniac also revealing Marvel's Wolverine. Rosemann said it was great to watch surprised fan reactions, and teased that while eagle-eye viewers have found several Easter Eggs in the reveal trailer, there may still be more to discover. Marvel's Wolverine will be a PS5 exclusive, but does not yet have a release window.