Spider-Man 2’s Creative Director Explains Ending, Key Story Moments, Characters

Insomniac Games has hit it out of the park once again, delivering a third great Spider-Man game that smartly builds on the systems of the first two. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sees you step into the suits of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the web-swinging duo tangle with the likes of Sandman, Mysterio, Kraven, Wraith, Black Cat, and Venom all while utilizing a brand-new assortment of abilities and gadgets.

After completing the game, Tamoor and Lucy sat down with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 senior creative director Bryan Intihar to discuss the team's process for tackling its narrative ambitions for the project, break down key moments from the story, and unpack the ramifications of several important character reveals. The three also discuss a few ideas Insomniac left on the cutting room floor, like an initial plan to give Sandman a symbiote suit as well.

If you want to hear more of our thoughts on the game, check out GameSpot's Spider-Man 2 review in which Jordan Ramée writes, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may largely give us more of what we've played in Insomniac's previous Spider-Man games, but that winning formula is still so damn fun that it really doesn't matter. The story's exploration of loneliness is fantastic, creating gripping new narratives for the two heroes, Peter and Miles, as well as the two main villains, Kraven and Venom. Spider-Man 2 unites all four characters in a riveting narrative throughline you'll want to see all the way through and has the gameplay hooks to keep you engaged the whole ride."

Steve Watts also has a full breakdown of the ending of Spider-Man 2, including how it teases which big bads and allies may pop up in Peter and Miles' future. Since Spider-Man 2's release, senior narrative director Jon Paquette has also teased that a Venom spin-off may be in Insomniac's future, and Intihar confirmed that the upcoming Wolverine game takes place in the same universe as the three Spider-Man games.