PlayStation Showcase Destiny 2 Witch Queen New World Open Beta Forza Horizon 5 Car List PS5 Restock Tracker Tales of Arise Review
Login / Sign Up

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Coming 2023 To PS5, Somehow Marking Yet Another Game From Insomniac

Insomniac Games isn't slowing down on the superhero front, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales' story continuing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

By on

3 Comments

Developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during PlayStation's September 2021 Showcase. The game is scheduled to release for PS5.

During the showcase, we also got a new trailer for Spider-Man 2. In it, we see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together as the two Spider-Men of New York while a narrator (who sounds an awful lot like Kraven the Hunter) asks if anyone will give him the challenge he desires. And then Venom appears, answering that they will provide that challenge.

Click To Unmute
  1. Apex Legends - Official Evolution Collection Event Reveal Trailer
  2. Sifu Preview - What Kills You Makes You Stronger
  3. Sony Teases New Project Ahead Of PlayStation Showcase | GameSpot News
  4. Tales of Arise is Shaping Up to Be the Next Big Action RPG
  5. PlayStation Showcase 2021 Live Reactions
  6. Death Stranding Director's Cut - Official Final Trailer
  7. Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Update | PlayStation Showcase 2021
  8. God of War: Ragnarok Development Update | PlayStation Showcase 2021
  9. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PC And PS5 Announcement Trailer | Playstation Showcase 2021
  10. Deathloop Story Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021
  11. Gran Turismo 7 | PlayStation Showcase 2021
  12. God of War Ragnarok | Playstation Showcase 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Teaser Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021

As suspected by fans, Spider-Man 2 takes place after the events of both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. How much later remains to be seen, but we'll likely learn more as we get closer to its scheduled launch date of 2023.

That 2023 launch window is a bit surprising. Even though that's still a ways away, Insomniac has been releasing game after game at a breakneck pace. The studio released Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, both Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in 2020, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021. Plus, Insomniac revealed it's also working on a Wolverine game. That's a lot of games coming out really close together.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are 3 comments about this story
Load Comments (3)