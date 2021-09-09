Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Coming 2023 To PS5, Somehow Marking Yet Another Game From Insomniac

Developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during PlayStation's September 2021 Showcase. The game is scheduled to release for PS5.

During the showcase, we also got a new trailer for Spider-Man 2. In it, we see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together as the two Spider-Men of New York while a narrator (who sounds an awful lot like Kraven the Hunter) asks if anyone will give him the challenge he desires. And then Venom appears, answering that they will provide that challenge.

As suspected by fans, Spider-Man 2 takes place after the events of both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. How much later remains to be seen, but we'll likely learn more as we get closer to its scheduled launch date of 2023.

That 2023 launch window is a bit surprising. Even though that's still a ways away, Insomniac has been releasing game after game at a breakneck pace. The studio released Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, both Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in 2020, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021. Plus, Insomniac revealed it's also working on a Wolverine game. That's a lot of games coming out really close together.