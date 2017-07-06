Marvel's Luke Cage Will Face These Villains In Season 2

Netflix's Marvel hit Luke Cage returns for a second season next year, and production on the show is about to begin. Mike Colter will return as the reluctant bulletproof hero, and it has now been revealed which villains he will face in the new season.

Marvel announced that Mustafa Shakir (The Night Of) will play John McIver, while Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood) is to play Tilda Johnson. Comic book fans will know McIver and Johnson by their villainous alter egos--Bushmaster and Nightshade.

Bushmaster is a powerful crime boss, who first appeared in a 1977 issue of Iron Fist. Nightshade, meanwhile, made her debut in 1972 and frequently faced Luke Cage and Iron Fist. She is a scientist with incredible intelligence who develops a serum that turns humans into obedient werewolves. Of course, it is unknown at this stage if either character will appear in Luke Cage exactly as they did in the comic books (meaning we might not get super-werewolves).

Before we get to Season 2 of Luke Cage, however, the character will appear in The Defenders, which hits Netflix in August. The show unites all four of Netflix's Marvel heroes, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Some stylish new motion posters were released last month, and you can also check out the trailer here.

In terms of other Marvel Netflix shows, The Punisher is expected later this year. Beyond that, a third season of Daredevil and second for Jessica Jones are also in the works.