Marvel's Defenders Get Tough In New Motion Posters

Motion posters are becoming an increasingly popular way to promote movies and TV shows online. A set of posters for the upcoming Netflix Marvel superhero team-up The Defenders was released back in May, and now some new ones have been released. As before, they focus on each of the show's main heroes--Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist--this time set to the sounds of Nirvana's classic 'Come As you Are.' Check them out below:

This is my face. Now get out of it. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/UI6yYFGPNj — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) June 22, 2017

They didn't teach this kind of focus in K'un-Lun. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/0H2Qphr8EG — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) June 22, 2017

There is also a stylish new poster featuring all four heroes--check it out at the end of this story.

The Defenders stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist). They will be joined by a variety of characters from the individual Netflix shows, including Daredevil's Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Jessica Jones's Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Luke Cage's Misty Knight, played by Simone Missick.

Sigourney Weaver plays the shows main villain Alexandra, while Elodie Young returns as Daredevil's nemesis Elektra. The first season hits Netflix on August 18. A new trailer is expected soon--in the meantime, watch the first one here.

In terms of other Marvel Netflix shows, The Punisher is also expected later this year. Beyond that, a third season of Daredevil and second for both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are also in the works.