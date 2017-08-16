Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 2 Will Feature This Surprise Villain

The Marvel universe is packed with villains, but few as evil as Kilgrave, the mind-controlling bad guy played by former Doctor Who star David Tennant in the first season of Jessica Jones. It has now been revealed that Tennant will return for Season 2 of the Netflix hit. Warning, spoilers below!

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Tennant has been pictured on set with star Krysten Ritter--check out the image above. What might be surprising to fans is that Kilgrave seemed to die at the end of the first season. Jessica spent much of the show under his control, before finally breaking free and snapping her tormentor's neck.

Jessica Jones Season 2 has not yet been given a release date, but it is expected to hit Netflix in 2018. However, the character returns to screens on Friday in the first season of The Defenders, which will see her team up with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Check out the final trailer for the show, which was released this week.

Last year, Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg spoke about her plans for Season 2 and revealed that her time on the acclaimed serial killer drama Dexter was influencing her approach. "I learned from working on Dexter that you can advance the character, but you never want to cure the character," she said. "With Dexter, the moment he felt guilt or accepted that he was 'bad,' the show's over. He's no longer a sociopath.

"The equivalent for us would be if Jessica somehow recovered from the damage that had been done to her. People don't just heal, you don't go through that just to say, 'Oh, he got arrested, he's in jail, I'm OK now.' That trauma is a huge part of who she is now. She was kind of messed up even before Kilgrave came along, and so in Season 2 we can explore what's possible for her moving forward."