Marvel's Final Defenders Trailer Sets Up "The War For New York"

The Defenders is the latest Marvel series, and it unites the four heroes of previous Netflix shows--Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The final trailer has now been released--check it out below:

The Defenders hits Netflix in its entirety on August 18. This last trailer follows a clip that was released last month. There have also been some cool motion posters and this earlier promo.

The show stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist). They will be joined by a variety of characters from the individual Netflix shows, including Daredevil's Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Jessica Jones's Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Luke Cage's Misty Knight, played by Simone Missick.

In a recent interview with the Independent, Cox spoke about his part in the team, an explained that there was no one "leader" of The Defenders. "These are four people with equally strong opinions who are forced together against their will to work together," he said. "Whether one person emerges as a leader from that group is yet to be seen. It's more interesting that it is an ensemble, and it is about each of them recognising what the others bring to the table and the group."

In related news, production is underway on more Marvel Netflix shows. Jessica Jones Season 2 is currently shooting, and it was reported last month that the second season of Luke Cage will feature some iconic Marvel villains.