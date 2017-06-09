Marvel's Black Panther Poster Revealed, Trailer Expected Tonight

Black Panther made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in last year's Captain America: Civil War, and his standalone movie arrives in February 2018. An early teaser for the film is expected tonight, but ahead of that we have the first poster--check it out below:

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed). Chadwick Boseman plays the lead role, and cast also includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Marvel released a synopsis for the movie earlier this year. It reads: "Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk."

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.