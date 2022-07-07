Marvel Future Fight Gets Thor: Love And Thunder Content Update

Netmarble's Marvel Future Fight is receiving a Thor: Love and Thunder update which will feature a variety of new Superhero uniform cosmetics, battle stages, and more.

Players can now show off MCU-inspired outfits for Thor, Thor (Jane Foster), and Valkyrie. In addition, to the outfits being added, "The Fate of New Asgard" has been added as a Legendary Battle stage and features Gorr the God Butcher. Thor will also be upgradable to tier-four with a striker, and Thor (Jane Foster) will be upgradable to tier-three with an Ultimate skill.

The following heroes will receive Awaken Skills and Potential Transcend:

Angela

Skurge

Destroyer

A couple of improvements and features have also been implemented to ensure a better user experience in-game. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Archive will receive new data collected from various items in-game, and players can now look at the Content Rewards more easily thanks to the updated interface. Players will also be rewarded for their Multiverse Invasion Ranking System score.

Marvel Future Fight is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

