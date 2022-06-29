Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Preorders Come With $10 Gift Card

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope finally has a release date. Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, the company revealed the second installment in the zany strategy series will be arriving on October 20. It’s exclusive to Switch, and it looks to offer another hilarious--yet tactical--adventure. Preorders are now open, with select retailers offering enticing preorder bonuses. Here’s what you need to know before preordering Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Preorder Bonuses

Few preorder bonuses are up for grabs, but Best Buy is giving away a $10 gift card with your purchase. Ubisoft also announced the Megabug Collection DLC pack that comes as a preorder bonus and includes nine weapon skins. We might see more retailer-exclusive bonuses crop up in the following months, but Best Buy’s is generous enough to warrant a preorder today.

Mario and the rest of the gang are back for another tactical adventure. You'll be able to join forces with Luigi, Rabbid Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, and more as you fight to rescue the Sparks. The quest will take you to a variety of unique planets and pit you against increasingly difficult enemies.

A bit of gameplay footage has been released so far, revealing not only its tactical battles, but also some free-roaming gameplay. We also got to see some of our heroes most powerful skills, including Mario blasting away with two guns and Rabbid Peach flying high over the battlefield with the help of a mechanical drone. Fans of the original should find a lot to love about the upcoming title, and you can check out the latest footage below.