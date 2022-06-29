Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Preorders Come With $10 Gift Card
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope releases October 20 for Nintendo Switch.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope finally has a release date. Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, the company revealed the second installment in the zany strategy series will be arriving on October 20. It’s exclusive to Switch, and it looks to offer another hilarious--yet tactical--adventure. Preorders are now open, with select retailers offering enticing preorder bonuses. Here’s what you need to know before preordering Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Preorder Bonuses
Few preorder bonuses are up for grabs, but Best Buy is giving away a $10 gift card with your purchase. Ubisoft also announced the Megabug Collection DLC pack that comes as a preorder bonus and includes nine weapon skins. We might see more retailer-exclusive bonuses crop up in the following months, but Best Buy’s is generous enough to warrant a preorder today.
Preorder Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Standard Edition
$60
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope standard edition is listed for $60 at all retailers. Best Buy currently has the best preorder offer, although anyone interested in a digital copy can preorder one directly through the Switch eShop.
Preorder Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gold Edition
$90
If you’re planning to stick with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for a while, consider preordering the Gold edition. This comes with the Megabug Collection preorder bonus, a Season Pass (which includes upcoming DLC packs), and the Galactic Prestige Collection that includes unique cosmetics. It’s only available through the Ubisoft Store or Switch eShop. Kingdom Battle had some pretty great post-launch DLC, so the Gold Edition might be worth snagging for those who loved the original game.
Mario and the rest of the gang are back for another tactical adventure. You'll be able to join forces with Luigi, Rabbid Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, and more as you fight to rescue the Sparks. The quest will take you to a variety of unique planets and pit you against increasingly difficult enemies.
A bit of gameplay footage has been released so far, revealing not only its tactical battles, but also some free-roaming gameplay. We also got to see some of our heroes most powerful skills, including Mario blasting away with two guns and Rabbid Peach flying high over the battlefield with the help of a mechanical drone. Fans of the original should find a lot to love about the upcoming title, and you can check out the latest footage below.
