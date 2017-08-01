Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle's New Gameplay Trailer Features An Opera-Singing Rabbid

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was one of the biggest surprises at E3 2017, and its XCOM-like strategy and combat systems showed a lot of promise. The game launches soon on Nintendo Switch, and today Ubisoft released a new trailer showing gameplay and a healthy dose of Rabbids absurdity.

The video shows a bit of gameplay, some environments and enemies, and a few of the abilities you can use. But the giant, Opera-singing Rabbid replete in a powdered wig steals the show, and it appears that this specific Rabbid will be a boss that you must defeat. Check out the video below.

In Kingdom Battle, you take control of a team of three characters and explore a world overrun with Rabbids. Combat is a turn-based affair with surprising similarities to other strategy games. In spite of its colorful art style and humorous tone, though, it isn't a dumbed-down XCOM. It's very difficult and features a lot of abilities that are trademarks of strategy games.

GameSpot recently got to go hands on with Kingdom Battle, and you can check out our preview here. In addition, you can watch our video on five things you should know about the game here and see all of the playable characters here. Kingdom Battle launches on August 29.