Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Kicks Off Best Buy's $10 Game Promotion
Best Buy's 10 days, 10 games, 10 dollars, promotion will feature Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and PC games.
Best Buy's latest video game promotion is one of its more interesting events in recent memory. For each of the next 10 days, Best Buy will offer one game for $10. The promotion will feature Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC games. Each game will only be on sale for one day before a new deal takes its place. Day one's deal is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, one of the Nintendo Switch's best strategy games.
While Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is almost always on sale, we very rarely see it for less than $15, especially physical copies. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a tactics game that plays a lot like XCOM, but it's far more lighthearted. Kingdom Battle pairs Mario and pals with Ubisoft's zany Rabbids to create a wild and genuinely funny collaboration. A sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, is set to release in 2022 for Nintendo Switch.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is only available for $10 until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET. We'll update this article each day as new $10 game deals become available.
10 days, 10 games, 10 dollars promotion
