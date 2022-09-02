Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September

Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available.

Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts, drivers, and other items. It's essentially like a "pull," and what comes out of each pipe fired is unknown. Players could earn rubies in-game or through spending real legal tender.

Now with the change, items like drivers, carts, and gliders will be located in a separate shop where players can exchange rubies towards a specific item they desire--instead of relying on luck and quantity as in the the previous gacha system

Here's a peek at #MarioKartTour's update coming late September! Battle mode will be added, along with a Spotlight Shop, where you can exchange rubies for drivers, karts, and gliders! Also, pipes you can fire by using rubies will be removed. See the notification for details. pic.twitter.com/brsI1tH8YD — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 2, 2022

Mario Kart Tour is also getting a Battle Mode at the end of September. In Battle Mode, each driver has a balloon the opposing team needs to pop in order to win. In related Mario Kart Tour news, the Mario versus Luigi Tour will go live on September 6. In this mode, players are split into either Mario's team or Luigi's team.

Mario Kart Tour was released in 2019 for iOS and Android devices.