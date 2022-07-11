Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Is Just $60 In This Prime Day Deal

Mario Kart has long been one of the best racing games on the Switch, and its arguably even better when your living room is used as a circuit for real-life karting action. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is currently $60 over at Amazon--the Mario version is usually $85, Luigi $100--a deal that applies to both the Mario and Luigi editions of the game.

If you missed out on the game when it first arrived, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit gives you an actual toy kart to race through a home circuit of your own design, with the Switch being used as a remote control. The magic of this game is that the kart has a camera right behind the driver's seat, giving you a perfect view of the track which is built through a combination of augmented reality and cardboard gates.

Once you've set your course up, which is extremely easy to do, you can add different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants. Just watch out for your cat when you're drifting around a potted plant. Up to four players can take part in a race, while smart steering technology will keep you in the race during more hectic showdowns against the competition. A recent update also added new features, including split-screen multiplayer.

"The more work you put into making your go-kart track craftwork unique, the more enjoyment you'll get out of racing, with or without some frustration and repetition," Steve Watts said in GameSpot's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review. "Mario Kart Live isn't going to have the long-term appeal of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but with some imagination and ingenuity, you can make it something special."

On the more traditional side of the racing franchise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be the best-selling game on the Switch. Lifetime sales for the game are at 45.33 million units sold, and if you're planning to do some racing with the best-seller, you can check out GameSpot's feature on the best Switch steering wheels for 2022. For other gaming deals, check out the Amazon Prime Day hub to score some great discounts.