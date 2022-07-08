MapleStory M Gets New Black Heaven Story And Boss

The mobile game based on the original MapleStory's summer update requires character level 140 and above.

By on

Comments

The mobile MMORPG spin-off based on the original MapleStory, MapleStory M, is getting a July update that includes new story content, a new endgame boss, and a new fifth job skill. The update is now live after July 6's maintenance period.

The new story update is titled Black Heaven and is split into six acts, 45 episodes. Players over character level 140 can enter Black Heaven through the Dungeons menu. Black Heaven's story revolves around evil villain Gelimar and undertaking various missions to stop him. Clearing episodes will reward players with EXP, and for initial clears, special rewards.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Epic Games Summer Showcase | Summer Game Fest 2022
  2. God of War: Ragnarok Release Date & Preorder Info Revealed | GameSpot News
  3. God of War Ragnarok Official Release Date Cinematic Trailer
  4. Skull and Bones | Gameplay Overview Trailer
  5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be Nintendo’s Biggest Game Yet
  6. Elden Ring Developers Honor Let Me Solo Her | GameSpot News
  7. RoboCop: Rogue City | Gameplay Reveal
  8. Skull and Bones | Long Live Piracy Cinematic Trailer
  9. Terminator Survival Project | Reveal Trailer
  10. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - Together We Drive
  11. Baldur's Gate 3: Of Valour and Lore - Bard
  12. Have a Nice Death | Fast Food Update Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Epic Games Summer Showcase | Summer Game Fest 2022

Character level 200 is required for the new endgame boss, Lotus, who will become available once one of the players' characters clears all of the Black Heaven episodes.

The new fifth job skill can also only be unlocked by players with character level 200 and who have completed the V Matrix. Each job will get a unique skill and so will each class group. To check out what these are, head on over to Nexon's Maple M patch notes.

Later in the summer, MapleStory M will get another set of updates. A new playable job and fourth anniversary celebrations are right around the corner.

MapleStory M was launched in 2018 by Nexus, the same company that made the original side-scrolling MapleStory.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

MapleStory
Mobile
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)