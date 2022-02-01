Manchester United Player Removed From FIFA 22 Following Arrest For Sexual Assault

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22, after the footballer was arrested on charges of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greenwood was brought in for questioning over the weekend following social media posts from his partner, where she showed injuries reportedly inflicted by the athlete. Audio of threats by the footballer were also shared, before everything was taken down once a formal investigation had started.

Manchester United, the English Premier League club that Greenwood plays for, barred the player from training and participating in matches until the matter is resolved. EA has also taken its own steps to remove the player from FIFA 22, updating the active roster for the club in-game to omit Greenwood while also removing him entirely from FIFA Ultimate Team and Ultimate Draft.

Greenwood remains an option in the team in Football Manager 2022, however, with license holder Sports interactive stating that it "has not yet made a decision as to Mason Greenwood’s status in Football Manager 2022 and will not do so until the findings of the current police investigation are made public," according to a statement published by The Athletic.

The move by EA comes after Greenwood's price in the game's Ultimate Team mode skyrocketed after the allegations were made public. The developers of the game attempted to curb the issue by locking the player's price in place over the weekend, but now that the arrest is official it seems he will remain removed from the game until further notice.