Man Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Assassinate Genshin Impact Studio Founders

Shanghai police have arrested an individual who allegedly planned to assassinate the founders of MiHoYo, the Chinese studio behind Genshin Impact. According to various reports, the man was reportedly armed with a knife and managed to infiltrate the MiHoYo building before he was apprehended on April 24. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident and the would-be assassin is now in police custody.

As for why anyone would want to supposedly plot the murder of video game developers, the individual was apparently upset over recent changes to MiHoYo's other game Honkai Impact 3rd.

A recent update had added bunny costumes to the game, but these cosmetic items weren't available in China. Fan backlash that complained of the content being disrespectful to China and the character that the costume was meant for resulted in it being removed.

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/AsAnabEJGm — Honkai Impact 3rd (@HonkaiImpact3rd) April 22, 2021

It's not clear if the individual who snuck into the MiHoYo offices was upset because of the introduction of the DLC or the removal of it.

In less troubling news, Genshin Impact's PS5 version is due for release on April 28. The game will feature 4K visuals and enhanced textures, faster load times, higher image quality, and better performance overall.

In a new post, MiHoYo revealed that it had built certain systems for this PS5 version from the ground up in an effort to future-proof it for updates. Alongside a new graphics library for enhanced visuals, players can also look forward to a customized file-loading system that will take advantage of the PS5’s SSD technology for loading times that have now been reduced to mere seconds.