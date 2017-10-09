Malcolm In The Middle Star Opens Up About His Memory Loss Struggles

Frankie Muniz, who starred on the Fox comedy Malcom in the Middle in the 2000s, revealed tonight that he doesn't remember much of being on the show, or anything else that he lived through years ago. He made the revelation on Dancing With The Stars tonight, saying he had nine concussions and multiple "mini-strokes" in his life. However, he didn't say for sure that these events are what led to his inability to remember playing Malcolm on the beloved show.

"It makes me a little sad," Muniz said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "Things pop back into my mind [that] I should have remembered."

9News reports that Muniz also said, "I'm not actually sure how my memory loss started," adding that he has never sought professional advice on his memory loss. "I've never been to the doctor and been like, you know, 'Why don't I have a memory?'" he said. "To be honest, I've never really talked about it.

Muniz's TV father on Malcolm in the Middle, Bryan Cranston (Hank), talked about Muniz's accomplishments during the Dancing With The Stars episode. "Frankie was a TV star, then he became a race car driver, and then a drummer in a rock band. I said to him, 'What are you going to be next, an astronaut?'"

He added: "They are still [his] experiences. My job is to tell him to remember what happened on Malcolm in the Middle. What a life."

Malcom in the Middle was on TV for seven seasons, wrapping up in 2006. The show also starred Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan. In December last year, Cranston talked about the possibility of a Malcolm in the Middle movie.