Madden NFL 23 Preorders Are Live: Get A $15 Gift Card With Your Order

Another football season is right around the corner, and that means another installment in the long-running Madden franchise is gearing up for release. Madden NFL 23 is scheduled for an August 19 kickoff on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and there are a bunch of great incentives for reserving your copy early. There are also two editions of the game up for grabs--here’s what you need to know before preordering Madden NFL 23.

Madden NFL 23 Preorder Bonuses

Madden NFL 23 has a few interesting preorder bonuses. If you preorder the All-Madden edition before July 22, you’ll get an All-Madden Team Elite Player and an 87 OVR player for your elite team. You’ll also get early access to Challenges starting on August 16.

Preorder the standard edition and you’ll get two Elite Team Players, All Madden Gear, and a Madden Strategy Item for Ultimate Team.

As for retailer-specific bonuses, Best Buy is giving away $15 gift cards with your purchase of Madden NFL 23. It’s unclear how long the promotion will last, so swing by and check it out soon if you’re interested.

Madden NFL 23 is looking to shake things up this year with its new Fieldsense system. This allows players to have unprecedented control over the action, with athletes responding more realistically to your inputs and giving them access to a deep library of branching animations. If all goes as planned, movements should look more life-like than ever before.

Defense has also been reworked, with the goal of making the action more visceral and rewarding. Dubbed, Hit Everything, Madden NFL 23 will let you tackle players in mid-air, launch yourself into a pile of players to knock the ball loose, or simply line up a big hit to force a turnover. With its release date fast approaching, expect to hear (and see) more of Madden NFL 23 in the coming weeks.