Madden NFL 23 Is Not Coming To Xbox Game Pass, EA Confirms

Madden NFL 23 will not be released on Xbox Game Pass, despite what a banner ad on Xbox.com suggested. A spokesperson for EA told GameSpot that this was a mistake.

"This was an error in how Madden NFL 23 was displayed on Xbox.com and has since been corrected. Madden NFL 23 will not be available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate," the EA spokesperson said.

While Madden NFL 23 is not coming to Game Pass, Xbox has done early access bundles in the past for games that appeared on Game Pass during launch day. For example, MLB The Show 2022 on Xbox Game Pass had a $50 deal that provided the same early access period as the game's Digital Deluxe and MVP editions.

The page, which was captured by GameSpot and can be seen below, also advertised the digital-only All Madden Edition which costs $100. The edition includes cross-purchase between console generations (PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S), 3 days early access, 4600 Madden Points, All Madden Gear, your choice of 2 Elite players (one offensive and one defensive), an All Madden Elite player, and a strategy item. Players who want this edition will need to preorder by July 22.

Madden NFL 23 launches on August 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The new-console versions of the game are getting a "FieldSense" gameplay system, which has improved animations and physics to enhance the ultra-realistic gameplay.

While Madden NFL 23 is not coming to Game Pass, Microsoft is expected to share lots more Game Pass news during the Xbox/Bethesda showcase this Sunday. Keep checking back for more.