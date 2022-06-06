Madden NFL 23 Could Be Coming To Game Pass, Xbox Site Suggests

Madden NFL 23 is apparently going to be added to Xbox Game Pass when it releases in August, at least according to a page on the Xbox website.

EA hasn't officially announced that Madden NFL 23 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox has done early access bundles in the past for games that appeared on Game Pass during launch day. For example, MLB The Show 2022 on Xbox Game Pass had a $50 deal that provided the same early access period as the game's Digital Deluxe and MVP editions. If Madden NFL 23 does indeed come to Game Pass, it's possible that Microsoft could carve out a similar early access deal.

The page also advertises the digital-only All Madden Edition which costs $100. The edition includes cross-purchase between console generations (PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S), 3 days early access, 4600 Madden Points, All Madden Gear, your choice of 2 Elite players (one offensive and one defensive), an All Madden Elite player, and a strategy item. Players who want this edition will need to preorder by July 22.

Madden NFL 23 launches on August 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The new-console versions of the game are getting a "FieldSense" gameplay system, which has improved animations and physics to enhance the ultra-realistic gameplay.

If Madden NFL 23 is coming to Game Pass, it's possible this news leaked ahead of an announcement at the Xbox/Bethesda showcase this Sunday. GameSpot has reached out to EA for comment.