Madden NFL 22 Update Addresses Progression Issues And More: Full Patch Notes

Madden NFL 22 was released in late August, and though we were pretty pleased with the changes and improvements made for this year, the game also came loaded with bugs. A new patch takes aim at several of these, and it also makes gameplay improvements that should get it closer to where it probably should have been at launch.

The majority of updates and improvements listed in the patch notes are apply to both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions as well as the PC, Stadia game, though the last-gen game is missing some features. The overarching gist of the update was "adding more historical content" and "stability improvements causing connectivity issues," which means more uniforms and fixes to player likenesses, but there are also a bunch of updates to the gameplay and progression systems.

Actions are being taken to address pass coverage concerns though it isn't being updated quite yet, and the new momentum system is being changed so it doesn't swing back and forth so quickly in online games. Certain exploits and issues related to defensive formations were addressed, and run-pass option plays will now be harder for the QB to scramble away from defenders.

One of the buggiest modes at launch, Face of the Franchise also got some improvements in the update. Reward progress should now be shown correctly, and points you earn for player classes should be able to listed properly after being spent. We encountered this issue several times, with the points unavailable for hours after supposedly earning them.

The full patch notes for Madden NFL 22, directly from EA, are below. The game just added a college football experience, letting you choose from some of the top schools in a special mode. For more, check out our Madden NFL 22 review.

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

Adding more authentic historical content to the game including historical uniforms and character authenticity as well as stability improvements causing connectivity issues

NFL Authenticity Updates:

New Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, Packers, and Chiefs Throwbacks have been added: Chiefs - 1970’s Home and Away Falcons - 1990’s Away, 1970’s Away, 1989 Home and Away Cowboys - 1994 MNF All White Throwback, 1976 Home and Away, 1992 Home and Away Colts - 1960’s Away, 1995 Home and Away Packers - 75th Anniversary Away, 1988 Home and Away

Giants new White pants added

Patriots sock stripes fixed to show red stripe correctly

Lions and Steelers field-art and Saints stadium updates

Fixed an issue with Riddell TK helmet

Fixed multiple players mouthpiece and chinstrap alignment, including Jamie Collins and Malik Hooker

Likeness updates to the following coaches: Frank Reich, Sean McVay, Sean Payton, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Vrabel

Updated likeness of QB Cam Newton so that his dreads hairstyle appears with his helmet on

Fixed issue in 2 stadiums where sideline characters were clipping through stadium walls

Gameplay Updates:

Pass Coverage: Before we get into the gameplay updates, we wanted to let you know that we are aware of the feedback around pass coverage. We're continuing to monitor and collect the community's feedback that they have shared with us. We look forward to sharing the actions we're taking towards pass coverage.

Mode-Specific tuning of Momentum added - for online head-to-head modes, momentum will swing slower

Addressed an issue causing exploit management to activate inappropriately when the defense had only 3 pass rushers/blitzers vs. running plays DEV NOTE: On Competitive game style, it’s still possible for this logic to kick in if you are dropping 9 or more defenders into coverage vs. a running play with a heavy run set.

Fixed an issue causing the DE to be unblocked too frequently vs. Nickel Double A Gap looks; with 5-man protections, the tackle and guard will sometimes still have to squeeze down to protect the A-gap, but this change will allow the DE to be blocked more regularly

Addressed an issue where users running the RPO Zone Peek plays were able to easily scramble outside the pocket if they kept the ball with the QB. The defenders on the line will now play for the chance of the QB scrambling

Fixed an issue causing running backs to be kept out of the game too long after getting fatigued

Playbook Updates: Added New Formations: Singleback Bunch X Nasty to LA Rams playbook Pistol Double Stack added to Chargers, Eagles, Lions, and Steelers playbooks Updated AI-team play-calling on offense for more team-specific tendencies and improved Super-Sim stats Fixed an issue sometimes causing the TE to collide with an offensive lineman as he ran his route behind the line of scrimmage on play-action boot play Fixed issues so that the correct Read and Pass keys for RPO Read Option plays are identified more accurately



Franchise Updates:

Improved head-to-head stability issue

Addressed an issue where some offline franchise players were given an incorrect game result after completing a game

Weekly Strategy Fixed an issue where all defensive players were receiving the same boosts in Weekly Strategy Fixed an authenticity issue around Next Gen Stats and completion percentages Fixed issues with QB Passer Rating visuals and data not being consistent in Offensive and Defensive Focuses Training Logs in the Progression History of the Player Card will now show whether a Focus was Offensive or Defensive Gameplan-related

Fixed issue where Coordinators could be poached in Super Bowl week

Fixed an issue with the Next Gen Stats tab of the Player Card

Fixed issue with News for Offseason Stories

Fixed an issue where auto-generated Snapshots weren’t being taken after games

Fixed issue where backing out of sending an Online Franchise invite resulted in visual issues in the Members screen

Fixed multiple issues around the player avatar displaying incorrectly while in a Player Franchise

Fixed data refresh issue when cutting players from the Salaries screen

Fixed issue where the Super Bowl matchup was not appearing correctly in the calendar bar of the Home tab

Fixed issue where the Super Bowl result would disappear in the League tab during the offseason

Fixed an issue where Season Goal was not being appropriately marked as completed in the Goals panel of the Hub

Fixed an issue causing stat matchup panels on the Home tab of the Hub to become inaccessible with the Right Stick.

Face of the Franchise Updates:

Updated Draft logic to avoid having two QBs drafted in the first round on the same team

Fixed an issue where Madden profile widget disappears after coming out of gameplay

Fixed an issue where incorrect reward images appeared in post-game flows

Fixed an issue where players could not back out of the player hub during the Road to the Draft portion of the mode

General stability improvements in the mode, notably on Xbox Series X

The Yard:

Added new plays to the Yard playbook: Crossfire Wheel, Flare Post, Blizzard V, Tsunami Wave

Updated AI playbooks in The Yard to prevent AI-players from running out of bounds when using double-passes

Presentation and User Interface (i.e. Madden XD):

Fixed an issue with Coach-Cam play-art sometimes causing coverage art to swap to the opposite side of the field after flipping a defensive play

Fixed an issue preventing the QB Contain play-art from updating when using the hot-route

Fixed an issue in play-call causing offensive plays to sometimes appear in defensive user’s play-call when playing local head-to-head

Fixed a rare issue causing the ‘Shook’ Home Field Advantage play-art to remain visible after the snap

Fixed an issue on Playstation 5 causing controller haptics to remain persistent when the opponent has full momentum

Fixed a rare issue on challenged calls causing the play-result and announcement from the ref to not match

Fixed an issue preventing button icons from appearing when using quick adjustments on defense

Madden ID Updates:

Added a new “Detailed Breakdown” Screen to showcase all earned class rep on the post-game reward screen

Fixed an issue where skill points were not updating in the classes hub after being spent

Fixed an issue where the class progression bar was not accurately showing progress in post-game reward screens

Fixed a visual issue that caused your avatar to change physique when entering Yard Campaign or Events

SSKO Updates:

Addressed an issue that would cause instability when getting to your 7th game of Infinite Run Infinite Run will be brought back as an option in the near future after some of our other Live Events ends



Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Fixed a variety of issues involving overlapping or squished text throughout the mode H2H Seasons, store timer, play hub, etc.

Fixed an issue where text would be cut off on 4k displays

Fixed multiple R-Stick scrolls that were not functional

Removed excessive decimals in some Next Gen Stats

Renamed the Strategy Item slots to better indicate which items are allowed in each slot

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Key Highlights:

Adding more authentic historical content to the game including historical uniforms and character authenticity as well as stability improvements causing connectivity issues

NFL Authenticity Updates:

New Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, Packers, and Chiefs Throwbacks have been added: Chiefs - 1970’s Home and Away Falcons - 1990’s Away, 1970’s Away, 1989 Home and Away Cowboys - 1994 MNF All White Throwback, 1976 Home and Away, 1992 Home and Away Colts - 1960’s Away, 1995 Home and Away Packers - 75th Anniversary Away, 1988 Home and Away

Giants new White pants added

Lions and Steelers field-art, Saints stadium updates

Fixed an issue with Riddell TK helmet

Fixed multiple players mouthpiece and chinstrap alignment, including Jamie Collins and Malik Hooker

Fixed issue in 2 stadiums where sideline characters were clipping through stadium walls

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed issue with RPO Option plays having the wrong defender be the Read Key on the play

Fixed PA Crossers in certain playbooks

General stability improvements

Franchise Updates:

All Franchise updates mentioned above except fixes related to Next Gen Stats - Next Gen Stats is exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5

Face of the Franchise Updates:

Updated Draft logic to avoid having two QBs drafted in the first round on the same team

Fixed an issue with incorrect reward images that appeared in post-game flows

Fixed an issue where players could not back out of the player hub during the Road to the Draft portion of the mode

The Yard:

Added new plays to the Yard playbook: Crossfire Wheel, Flare Post, Blizzard V, Tsunami Wave

Updated AI playbooks in The Yard to prevent AI-players from running out of bounds when using double-passes

Madden XD (i.e. Presentation/UI):

Addressed an issue with the referee incorrectly stating the ruling on the field will be overturned though the ruling on the field is upheld

Madden ID Updates:

Added a new “Detailed Breakdown” Screen to showcase all earned class rep on the post-game reward screen

Fixed an issue where skill points were not updating in the classes hub after being spent

Fixed an issue where the class progression bar was not accurately showing progress in post-game reward screens

Fixed a visual issue that caused your avatar to change physique when entering Yard Campaign or Events

SSKO Updates:

Addressed an issue that would cause instability when getting to your 7th game of Infinite Run Infinite Run will be brought back as an option in the near future after some of our other Live Events ends



Madden Ultimate Team Updates: