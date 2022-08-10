Madden 23's Ultimate Team Adds A Battle Pass And Streamlines Items

Madden 23 will add a battle-pass-like system to Ultimate Team, revamp the Weekend League, and allow sets to be more easily completed. Check out the details below and on the official Madden website.

The Field Pass (essentially a battle pass) is coming to Ultimate Team in Madden 23. By competing challenges, players will unlock tiers of rewards. For season 1, multiple Field Passes will be available including seasonal, competitive, and Ultimate Team program-specific passes. Field Passes are offered to every Madden 23 player at no additional cost. The seasonal pass for Season 1 will have 60 tiers and will run for around 60 days. The competitive pass challenges players with competitive-mode-specific objectives and will offer coins and packs, as well as a high OVR player. The competitive pass will reset every two weeks.

The Weekend League is now titled MUT Champions, because now you can play it any day of the week. The mode will reset every Monday and allow players to compete in a maximum of 25 games per week. New champs entry tokens, included in the competitive Field Pass, will allow players to access MUT champions that week. You'll also receive rewards from MUT Champions after each game completes, rather than waiting until the end of the week.

Sets are now available inside the Item Binder. Because of their new location, you can filter sets by position or program. Completing sets has also been streamlined, automatically checking your inventory for lowest cost, unused, and non-favorited items required to complete the set. You will be able to see what items have been used as well as whether they can be used for future sets. You can still take a more hands-on approach to completing sets.

Solo Battles will now reset daily, letting players play up to 28 games a week--more than twice what was available last year. The competitive Field Pass will also be the primary means of earning rewards for Solo Battles. The number of games in H2H Seasons has been lowered, to allow players to enter more playoffs, and thereby play in more Super Bowls. In MUT Draft, there is no longer a ranked mode and salary cap has been removed from Ultimate Team.

The OVRs for basic teams have been raised across the board. After selecting your favorite team, you will also get some basic versions of standout players from that team. Classic purple colored power-ups will no longer be found, ensuring that you won't have make further alterations to the latest and best version of a player. Strategy items now have clearer UI and the total slots strategy items can take has been reduced to offense, defense, and team affinity.

Madden 23 will release on August 19. In the meantime, check out the game's rosters and ratings, find preview coverage of the Franchise mode, and even a one-stop-shop for everything we know about Madden 23.