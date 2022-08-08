Madden 23 - Kansas City Chiefs Roster
In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Chiefs roster, including their best and worst players.
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Kansas City Chiefs. If you're curious about who the Chiefs' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Chiefs roster.
Kansas City Chiefs - Best And Worst Players
The Chiefs are the seventh best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Kansas City will have an overall team rating of 86. The Chiefs will also have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:
- Travis Kelce (TE) - 98 OVR
- Patrick Mahomes (QB) - 95 OVR
- Chris Jones (DT) - 91 OVR
The worst players on the Chiefs are Jordan Franks (60 OVR) at Tight End, Shane Buechele (52 OVR) at Quarterback, and James Winchester (31 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Kansas City Chiefs at launch in Madden 23, and so far that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and Creed Humphrey's mullet.
Chiefs - Starters
|Player Name
|Position
|OVR
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|95
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|HB
|79
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|80
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|79
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|76
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|98
|Orlando Brown
|LT
|80
|Joe Thuney
|LG
|88
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|86
|Trey Smith
|RG
|77
|Lucas Niang
|RT
|66
|George Karlaftis
|LE
|74
|Chris Jones
|DT
|91
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|78
|Mike Danna
|RE
|69
|Jermaine Carter Jr.
|LOLB
|71
|Nick Bolton
|MLB
|79
|Willie Gay
|ROLB
|69
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|81
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|78
|Juan Thornhill
|FS
|77
|Justin Ried
|SS
|82
|Harrison Butker
|K
|84
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|73
