Madden 23 - Kansas City Chiefs Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Kansas City Chiefs. If you're curious about who the Chiefs' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Chiefs roster.

Kansas City Chiefs - Best And Worst Players

The Chiefs are the seventh best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Kansas City will have an overall team rating of 86. The Chiefs will also have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

Travis Kelce (TE) - 98 OVR

Patrick Mahomes (QB) - 95 OVR

Chris Jones (DT) - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Chiefs are Jordan Franks (60 OVR) at Tight End, Shane Buechele (52 OVR) at Quarterback, and James Winchester (31 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Kansas City Chiefs at launch in Madden 23, and so far that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and Creed Humphrey's mullet.

Chiefs - Starters

Player Name Position OVR Patrick Mahomes QB 95 Clyde Edwards-Helaire HB 79 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 80 Mecole Hardman WR 79 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 76 Travis Kelce TE 98 Orlando Brown LT 80 Joe Thuney LG 88 Creed Humphrey C 86 Trey Smith RG 77 Lucas Niang RT 66 George Karlaftis LE 74 Chris Jones DT 91 Derrick Nnadi DT 78 Mike Danna RE 69 Jermaine Carter Jr. LOLB 71 Nick Bolton MLB 79 Willie Gay ROLB 69 L'Jarius Sneed CB 81 Rashad Fenton CB 78 Juan Thornhill FS 77 Justin Ried SS 82 Harrison Butker K 84 Tommy Townsend P 73

