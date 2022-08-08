Madden 23 - Kansas City Chiefs Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Chiefs roster, including their best and worst players.

By on

1 Comments

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Kansas City Chiefs. If you're curious about who the Chiefs' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Chiefs roster.

Kansas City Chiefs - Best And Worst Players

The Chiefs are the seventh best team in the league according to the launch list of the 32 best teams in Madden NFL 23. At launch, Kansas City will have an overall team rating of 86. The Chiefs will also have three players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following stars and standouts:

  • Travis Kelce (TE) - 98 OVR
  • Patrick Mahomes (QB) - 95 OVR
  • Chris Jones (DT) - 91 OVR

The worst players on the Chiefs are Jordan Franks (60 OVR) at Tight End, Shane Buechele (52 OVR) at Quarterback, and James Winchester (31 OVR) at Tight End. Below you'll find a table of the complete starting roster for the Kansas City Chiefs at launch in Madden 23, and so far that includes 11 total players on offense, 11 on defense, the team's kicker and punter, and Creed Humphrey's mullet.

Chiefs - Starters

Player NamePositionOVR
Patrick MahomesQB95
Clyde Edwards-HelaireHB79
JuJu Smith-SchusterWR80
Mecole HardmanWR79
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR76
Travis KelceTE98
Orlando BrownLT80
Joe ThuneyLG88
Creed HumphreyC86
Trey SmithRG77
Lucas NiangRT66
George KarlaftisLE74
Chris JonesDT91
Derrick NnadiDT78
Mike DannaRE69
Jermaine Carter Jr.LOLB71
Nick BoltonMLB79
Willie GayROLB69
L'Jarius SneedCB81
Rashad FentonCB78
Juan ThornhillFS77
Justin RiedSS82
Harrison ButkerK84
Tommy TownsendP73

For more on Madden NFL 23, don’t miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, and check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

