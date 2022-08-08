Madden 23 - Arizona Cardinals Roster

In this Madden 23 guide, we're breaking down the Cardinals' roster, including their best and worst players.

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals locked up their franchise QB in Kyler Murray and retained most of their offense from last season. Having Murray at QB and a wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver should make Arizona an enjoyable offense to run at the very least. If you're curious who the Cardinals' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Cardinals roster.

Arizona Cardinals' best and worst players

The Cardinals are the 12th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 84. The Cardinals have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

  • DeAndre Hopkins - 96 OVR
  • Budda Baker - 92 OVR

The worst players on the Cardinals are Aaron Brewer (32 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Eric Smith (52 OVR) at right tackle, and Koda Martin (55 OVR) at left tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Cardinals at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Cardinals' starters

PlayerPositionOVR
Kyler MurrayQB84
James ConnerRB81
DeAndre HopkinsWR96
Marquise BrownWR84
A.J. GreenWR80
Zach ErtzTE84
Rodney HudsonC89
Justin PughLG79
D.J. HumphriesLT75
Kelvin Beachum Jr.RT73
Will HernandezRG72
Leki FotuDT68
Rashard LawrenceDT65
J.J. WattLE87
Zach AllenRE72
Isaiah SimmonsMLB78
Markus GoldenLOLB78
Devon KennardROLB74
Byron Murphy Jr.CB82
Josh JacksonCB70
Budda BakerSS92
Jalen ThompsonFS79
Matt PraterK78
Andy LeeP74

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.

