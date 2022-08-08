Madden 23 - Arizona Cardinals Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals locked up their franchise QB in Kyler Murray and retained most of their offense from last season. Having Murray at QB and a wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver should make Arizona an enjoyable offense to run at the very least. If you're curious who the Cardinals' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Cardinals roster.

Arizona Cardinals' best and worst players

The Cardinals are the 12th best team in the league according to the launch list of the best teams in Madden 23. At launch, they have an overall team rating of 84. The Cardinals have two players rated 90 or above in Madden 23, including the following players:

DeAndre Hopkins - 96 OVR

Budda Baker - 92 OVR

The worst players on the Cardinals are Aaron Brewer (32 OVR) at tight end (long snapper), Eric Smith (52 OVR) at right tackle, and Koda Martin (55 OVR) at left tackle. Below you can see a table of the complete starting roster for the Cardinals at launch in Madden 23, including 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, plus the team's kicker and punter.

Cardinals' starters

Player Position OVR Kyler Murray QB 84 James Conner RB 81 DeAndre Hopkins WR 96 Marquise Brown WR 84 A.J. Green WR 80 Zach Ertz TE 84 Rodney Hudson C 89 Justin Pugh LG 79 D.J. Humphries LT 75 Kelvin Beachum Jr. RT 73 Will Hernandez RG 72 Leki Fotu DT 68 Rashard Lawrence DT 65 J.J. Watt LE 87 Zach Allen RE 72 Isaiah Simmons MLB 78 Markus Golden LOLB 78 Devon Kennard ROLB 74 Byron Murphy Jr. CB 82 Josh Jackson CB 70 Budda Baker SS 92 Jalen Thompson FS 79 Matt Prater K 78 Andy Lee P 74

For more on Madden 23, don't miss the Madden 23 ratings hub, or check out our in-depth feature on this year's Franchise mode.