Madden 22 Gives Tom Brady A 99 OVR To Celebrate His Retirement

EA Sports is marking NFL legend Tom Brady's retirement by boosting the Madden NFL 22 cover star's rating to the game's highest possible, 99. This is the second time this NFL season that Brady will have a 99 OVR, as he was initially boosted to 99 back in October when he set the all-time career passing record.

Brady started in the NFL back in 2001 with a 57 OVR, and his rating improved over the years in connection with her performance on the field mostly with the New England Patriots and eventually the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady also reached a 99 OVR in Madden 09, Madden 12, Madden 18, Madden 19, and Madden 22.

Brady's final season with the Buccaneers was one of his best in terms of passing stats. He led the NFL in touchdown passes (43) and total passing yards (5316).

In addition to boosting Brady's OVR to 99, EA is honoring the QB by featuring him in a new Madden Ultimate Team pack--check it out below. For more, have a look at GameSpot's look into Tom Brady's storied career, as told through his Madden ratings.

GOAT Tribute - @TomBrady 🐐

7x Super Bowl Champion

5x Super Bowl MVP

3x NFL MVP

Available Tomorrow.#ThankYouTom | #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/pIGLhsc7rJ — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) February 2, 2022

In other Madden news, EA is once against hosting a virtual Pro Bowl event this coming weekend, and the company is trying to set a world record by playing the game on a massive screen on the Las Vegas strip. Additionally, we're expecting EA to release the results of its annual Super Bowl simulation in the days ahead, leading up to Super Bowl LVI on February 13.