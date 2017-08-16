Madden 18 Has 4K Support On PS4 Pro Without A Patch

EA Sports has clarified its position about Madden NFL 18's graphical features for PlayStation 4 Pro. In a statement to GameSpot, EA Sports confirmed that the game will support 4K and 1080p resolution on PS4 Pro with no update required.

As for frame rate, Madden NFL 18 will run at 60fps, the statement continued. However, there is no word yet on HDR support for PlayStation or Xbox consoles. You can read the full statement below:

“Madden NFL 18 supports PS4 Pro at launch in both 4K and 1080p, with no update needed. If a gamer chooses to run Madden NFL 18 in 4K, they will see improved resolution, if they choose to run the game in 1080p, they will see improved framerate in certain areas of the presentation. Core gameplay will render at 60fps regardless. We have no announcements to make regarding HDR support at this time.”

This statement came in response to a report that said Madden NFL 18 will need an update to support 4K and HDR. The statement does not mention anything about graphical features for Xbox One S or Xbox One X.

Madden NFL 18 launches on August 25 for PS4 and Xbox One, but EA Access members on Xbox One can start playing the game on August 17. And if you buy the premium G.O.A.T. Edition, you can begin playing on August 22.