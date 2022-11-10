Love Nikki Dev Paper Games Announced New Open-World Action Game With Trailer

It's definitely something different from Paper Games.

By on

Comments

Chinese studio Paper Games just announced a new open-world action game called Project The Perceiver, developed by internal sub-studio 17ZHE. It's certainly a surprise announcement, as Paper Games is very well-known for producing the popular dress-up game Shining Nikki and the Nikki Up2U series.

From the trailer, it looks like Project The Perceiver is set in a fantasy historical era with Dark Souls-inspired combat. According to an official description, players will also meet a lot of different characters against a backdrop of turbulent unrest, understand and transform their ideals into masks, and also participate in violent duels.

Click To Unmute
  1. God Of War Ragnarok’s Immersive Mode Is The Way To Play
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
  3. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
  4. Among Us VR Launch Trailer - IT'S OUT NOW AHHHH
  5. Hellbreach: Vegas - Wishlist Now on Steam
  6. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Dev Diary #2: Meet The Rogue Traders Trailer
  7. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Exploring Athia | PS5 Games
  8. Shoothouse Map | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. Why Now Is the Time to Jump into World of Warcraft and Play Dragonflight
  10. PS Plus November Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
  11. WORLD OF HORROR - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
  12. WrestleQuest - Nintendo Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Project: The Perceiver Reveal Trailer

In the trailer, a character dies and after reviving, receives a "blank mask." The official Project The Perceiver website reveals only two characters so far, the "Mask of Devotion" (the main character in the trailer wearing white) and "Mask of Umbra," who appears to be a guy you can fight in the trailer.

Project The Perceiver has no release date set yet. So far it's confirmed for PlayStation, and other platforms are unannounced.

There seems to be a trend of open-world Dark Souls-inspired action games set in loosely historical fantasy settings from Chinese studios, such as, Black Myth Wukong. It remains to be seen if Paper Games can crack an entirely different genre from its usual fare, though if Love Nikki's narrative arcs (Blood curses! War!) and Shining Nikki's 3D models are anything to go by--we should have high expectations.

The 8 Best Souls-Like Games To Play In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Project: The Perceiver
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)