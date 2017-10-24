Lots Of Xbox One And Xbox 360 Horror Games Are On Sale Now For Halloween

On top of this week's selection of deals for Xbox Live Gold members, Microsoft is holding another Shocktober sale in the Xbox Store. For a limited time, players can find a big range of discounts on some great horror games for both Xbox One and Xbox 360.

On the newer console, Xbox Live Gold and Silver members can save 50% on the acclaimed new entry in Capcom's survival-horror series, Resident Evil 7. The standard edition is available for $30/£26.50, while the Deluxe edition runs for $45/£35. The game's DLC is also discounted; the Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 expansions retail for $6/£4.79 and $9/£7.19, respectively, while the game's season pass is $27/£22.49.

A number of classic Resident Evil games are on sale for Xbox One, as well. Players can find discounts on Resident Evil HD ($8/£6.40), its prequel Resident Evil 0 ($10/£8), and Resident Evil 4 ($8/£6.40). Resident Evil Revelations and Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition are also on sale. The games run individually for $14/£11.19 and $12/£10. If you'd like to pick up both, you can purchase them together as a bundle for $30/£26.24.

Other notable games on sale for Xbox One right now include:

There are quite a few Xbox 360 games on sale, as well. On top of discounts on many of the aforementioned Resident Evil titles, Xbox Live Gold and Silver members can save on Devil May Cry HD Collection ($5/£3.74), Silent Hill HD Collection ($7.49/£6.24), Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 ($10/£8.74), and Alice: Madness Returns ($5/£3.74). All three Dead Space games are also on sale; the first runs for $3.74/£3.74, while Dead Space 2 and 3 are available for $5/£3.74 each.

You can find the full list of discounted titles on Major Nelson's blog. The Shocktober sale runs through Halloween, while this week's regular selection of Xbox Live Gold deals will be available until October 30. As an added bonus, players can get free metallic finishes for D-pads and triggers on any custom Xbox Design Lab controller purchased during the Shocktober sale. There's also a surprising number of major titles launching within the next few days, making this a particularly busy week for gamers on all platforms.