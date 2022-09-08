LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed

Take a look at EA's upcoming fantasy game for mobile with the game's art director, Chris Salazar.

By on

Comments

As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar.

The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil. A new ring has been discovered, and it grants players the power to rewrite history. Naturally, there is a fight for it, and players can use the ring for good or evil.

Now Playing: Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed

A turn-based strategy game, Heroes of Middle-earth lets players command units on the battlefield, including Aragorn, Gandalf, Arwen, and Sauron, to name a few.

The game is currently available in the Philippines for testing, and it'll launch everywhere on iOS and Android soon.

If Heroes of Middle-earth doesn't sound like your speed, Daedalic is currently developing a Lord of the Rings game focused on Gollum, and it's set for release later this year or early in 2023.

For more mobile gaming news, be sure to catch up with the first-ever GameSpot mobile showcase, Swipe, which highlights the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices.

