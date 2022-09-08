LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed

As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar.

The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil. A new ring has been discovered, and it grants players the power to rewrite history. Naturally, there is a fight for it, and players can use the ring for good or evil.

A turn-based strategy game, Heroes of Middle-earth lets players command units on the battlefield, including Aragorn, Gandalf, Arwen, and Sauron, to name a few.

The game is currently available in the Philippines for testing, and it'll launch everywhere on iOS and Android soon.

If Heroes of Middle-earth doesn't sound like your speed, Daedalic is currently developing a Lord of the Rings game focused on Gollum, and it's set for release later this year or early in 2023.

