Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War Release Date Is September 23

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, a new mobile game set in Middle-earth, will launch on September 23, publisher NetEase has announced. This release date applies to Europe, America, Oceania, and Southeast Asia.

September 23 is very close to a memorable date in Middle-earth history, as one day prior--September 22--is the shared birthday of the legendary hobbits Bilbo and Frodo. You can pre-register for Rise to War right now for iOS and Android. The registration page also lets you align with a particular faction like Gondor, Rohan, or Mordor, among others.

📢 The wait will soon be over, Tacticians. Your faction, your Fellowship, and your future fame await you in Middle-earth.

As announced previously, Rise to War is mobile strategy game that is set in the Third Age of Middle-earth. The game aims to be "visually stunning and completely faithful," NetEase said in a press release. It features "iconic characters and locations" from The Lord of the Rings, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. It's set in the Third Age, which is a 3000-year period that culminated with the defeat of Sauron at the end of the War for the Ring.

The key art for Rise to War shows the city of Minas Tirith under siege by Sauron's forces.

If a mobile strategy game doesn't sound like your kind of thing, there are multiple other new Lord of the Rings video games in the works, including a new title focused on Gollum set for 2022. The longrunning MMO The Lord of the Rings Online is reportedly coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a number of next-gen enhancements. Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO, however, is not moving forward.