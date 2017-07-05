Look At All These New Stranger Things Funko Toys

Ahead of Stranger Things Season 2's premiere in October, toy company Funko has announced a new line of figures based on the spooky sci-fi show.

Starting off, new Mystery Minis include those for main characters Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Joyce, Hopper, Nancy, and Barb. The Demogorgan isn't left out, either. There will also be retailer-specific toys such as Upside-Down Will and Mr. Clarke (Target); Eleven in hospital gown, Steve, and Upside-Down Barb (GameStop); and regular Eleven, Joyce with axe, and Dr. Brenner (Hot Topic). All of these are slated to arrive in September.

Funko also announced new Stranger Things Plush toys, including two new versions of Eleven. One shows Eleven with her favourite food (Eggo) and another with her blonde wig. Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Barb are also getting plush toys, as is the Demogorgan.

Finally, there are more Stranger Things Funko Pop toys coming. The Series 2 toys include a new version of Eleven wearing a hospital gown, Jonathan with his camera, and Nancy holding her pistol. There are also figures for Dr. Brenner and Jim Hopper with a coffee and donut. Additionally, there are Funko Pop figures for Joyce and Hopper wearing hazmat suits.

Go to Funko's website to get a full rundown of all the new Stranger Things toys coming out this year. You can get a closer look at them in the image gallery above.

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres in October, in time for Halloween. Recently, creators Matt and Ross Duffer talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming season, saying, "The point is not to give everyone what they think they want."