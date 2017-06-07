Stranger Things Creators On What To Expect From Season 2

The second season of Netflix's sci-fi mystery Stranger Things is one of 2017's most anticipated shows, and it hits the streaming service in October. Now the creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, have been speaking about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

In an interview with Variety, Ross admitted that knowing the show now had a big following had changed their approach to the next season. "The pressure is we know people are going to watch it," he said. "It's trying to make something that we think they're going to like. We've tried in the writers' room to go, 'Okay, what do we want to see?' And hopefully people will respond to that as well.

"A lot of the story for Season 2 was figured before the show had come out, so we had the big beats figured out already," Matt continued. "Some of the stuff that fans had been asking for, we wanted the same stuff. But the point is not to give everyone what they think they want. Because I don't think they really know what they want."

The Duffers wouldn't give many plot details about Season 2, but did tease that it would feature new monsters. "Hiding the monsters can be more effective than seeing [them], so restraint can be a good thing," Ross said. "I can't talk too much about them, but they're cool."

However, they did confirm that Barb, the fan-favorite character who met a gruesome end in Season 1, wouldn't be back. "There's no resurrecting Barb. It was really surprising how much she took off," Matt said. "I related to her, so I think other people did as well."

In April, David Harbour, who plays cop Jim Hopper, revealed that he had seen the finished first episode of the new season. "I've seen Episode 1 and have seen a lot of the shooting at the monitor and I can honestly say that I am so excited for you all to see this season," he said. "It's so fun and dark and complex. The characters all get to deepen and develop and we get to take on even greater demons (inner and outer). The story moves so fast in the middle and the tension is so high."

A first teaser was screened during the Super Bowl in January--check it out here.