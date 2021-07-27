Logitech StreamCam, Razer Viper 8K, And More Great Deals In GameStop's Back-To-School Sale

Back-to-school sales are in full swing as August approaches, with companies like Apple offering big discounts on their best products, and GameStop is getting in on the action with a nice selection of discounts on top-notch PC accessories and games. The back-to-school savings might be aimed at students, but GameStop's not exactly checking IDs, so anyone can take advantage of some solid discounts right now.

GameStop's sale includes a selection of brand-new games at very nice prices, including 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim at its lowest price yet, $25, and the next-gen versions of Judgment on sale for the same price. You can also pick up Persona 5 Royal for $25. If you're looking to pick up some games for dirt cheap, GameStop has a bunch of preowned titles at steep discounts, and you get an extra 20% off for buying two or more. Alternatively, if you buy a new game at $30 or higher, you can get 30% off one preowned title--buy two new games, and you'll get 50% off a preowned game.

Best deals on new games

An array of PC accessories are marked down at GameStop as well, namely products from Logitech and Razer. Some of these deals are being price-matched at Amazon, but in some cases, GameStop has best-of-web pricing. You can check out the full range of back-to-school deals at GameStop and some of the best tech deals below. Plus, we highly recommend checking out eBay's big sale on certified refurbished tech today, as there are some great gaming monitor and laptop deals.