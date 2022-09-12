Logitech Logi Play Stream: Start Time And How To Watch

Logitech will kick-off Logi Play, an event centered around Logitech's gaming products and the "future of play," on September 21 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 6 PM CT. According to Logitech's blog, Logi Play will take place in Berlin, Germany and will also be livestreamed over on Logitech's Twitch channel.

Logitech states that there will be new product release announcements from its Logitech G and Logitech For Creators lines, in addition to other events like panel discussions, musical performances, and gaming sessions. Invited guests include DanucD, Onscreen, and Mr. Shiboleg, PastelMusique, Florent Garcia, Djarii, and LittleBigWhale.

"Gamers and creators are driving change and cultural movements in ways we've never seen before. With Logi Play, we want to create a place where we are not only bringing these communities together to explore innovations and trends, but we are also on a mission to help shape the future of play by drawing on our industry colleagues & channel partners," said VP Yalcin Yilmaz.

As for possible products at Logi Play, we could see the leaked Logitech cloud gaming handheld. After Logitech and Tencent officially announced they were working on a handheld, well-known leaker Evan Blass posted images of the product via Twitter. From the pictures, Logitech's handheld had a white body with the standard handheld control layout. The images are no longer available after a DMCA takedown.

Logitech's handheld could be a competitor to Valve's Steam Deck--but only if the price and performance matches up. It's currently hard to find a handheld with specs comparable to the Steam Deck for a similar price point. Hopefully, we'll learn more at Logi Play.