Logitech Gaming Mice Are Steeply Discounted At Amazon

Amazon is currently running a discount on multiple Logitech wireless gaming mice. There are four different models of wireless mice, with the black version of each discounted up to 33%.

On the lower end is the Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse, which features a 12,000 DPI HERO optical sensor for high-level accuracy. The G305 has six programmable buttons and lasts up to 250 hours of usage off a single AAA battery. The Logitech G305 is available in black for $40, down from $60. The next tier up is the Logitech G604 wireless gaming mouse, which features a max DPI of 25,600 and has a total of 15 programmable buttons. The Logitech G604 features the option to program the metal scroll wheel, which can be toggled between fast scrolling and ratcheted scrolling. The Logitech G604 is available for $70, down from $100.

The Logitech G903 wireless mouse features a HERO 25k sensor, capable of 1:1 tracking with a max DPI of 25,600. It features fast wireless technology, with a pro-grade 1-millisecond report rate. It features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 140 hours with RGB lighting enabled. The Logitech G903 is available for $100. Lastly, the Logitech G Pro wireless mouse was designed for professional-level gaming. Featuring 8 programmable buttons, it features a consistent 1-millisecond report rate. The lightweight mouse comes in at 80 grams for easy maneuverability and its durability can handle 50 million clicks. The Logitech G Pro is on sale for $92.