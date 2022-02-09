Live A Live Remake Announced For Switch, Coming July 22

1994's Live a Live is getting a remake, revealed during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. The RPG is scheduled to launch on July 22, featuring an updated HD-2D art style that resembles Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy--the latter of which now has a free demo.

Live a Live follows seven different characters in distinct, seemingly unrelated stories that take place across a variety of different locations and points in time. As you continue playing, you'll discover how all seven stories ultimately intertwine in one cohesive narrative.

As seen in the trailer, the Live a Live remake seems to follow the original game's narrative pretty closely without changing anything, featuring the same seven time periods--Prehistory, The Wild West, Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, Present Day, The Near Future, and The Distant Future. You can tackle these different stories in whichever order you prefer or bounce between them, much like 2019's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

This remake represents the first time that Live a Live has been released outside of Japan. Live a Live will launch on Switch.