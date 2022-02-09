Live A Live Remake Announced For Switch, Coming July 22

For the first time ever, the celebrated 1994 RPG will release outside of Japan.

By on

Comments

1994's Live a Live is getting a remake, revealed during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. The RPG is scheduled to launch on July 22, featuring an updated HD-2D art style that resembles Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy--the latter of which now has a free demo.

Live a Live follows seven different characters in distinct, seemingly unrelated stories that take place across a variety of different locations and points in time. As you continue playing, you'll discover how all seven stories ultimately intertwine in one cohesive narrative.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer | Nintendo Direct
  2. 20 Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
  3. Nintendo Direct February 2022 Livestream
  4. The Wolf Among Us 2 - Official Reveal Full Trailer
  5. Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  6. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 12 Things You Didn't Know
  7. The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story | Announce Trailer
  8. Earthbound Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  9. Mario Kart 8 Remastered Courses DLC Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  10. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
  11. Triangle Strategy Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  12. Nintendo Switch Sports | Nintendo Direct February 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 Trailer

As seen in the trailer, the Live a Live remake seems to follow the original game's narrative pretty closely without changing anything, featuring the same seven time periods--Prehistory, The Wild West, Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, Present Day, The Near Future, and The Distant Future. You can tackle these different stories in whichever order you prefer or bounce between them, much like 2019's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

This remake represents the first time that Live a Live has been released outside of Japan. Live a Live will launch on Switch.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Live A Live (1994)
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)