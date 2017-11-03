Live: 2017 League of Legends World Championship

After a long season, it all comes down to this. Two of the premier League of Legends teams in the world meet in one final showdown for the ultimate prize.

In their semifinal match, Samsung Galaxy was able to defeat Team We by a score of 3-1. After losing the first game, Samsung Galaxy went on a tear to win the next three games while barely breaking a sweat. In their three wins they dominated in every phase of the game, taking down Team WE in less than 40 minutes per game.

The other semifinal match was not as one sided. Royal Never Give Up (RNG) took an early 2-1 lead before losing the final two games. SK telecom T1 (SKT) was able to slow down the final two games which made RNG play safer than they would have liked to. This resulted in some big mistakes that SKT was able to take advantage of. Today’s World Championship Final will be SKT’s fifth in the sport. They have won the previous four Finals they’ve participated in.

In a rematch of last year’s World Championship Final we’ll see Samsung Galaxy take on perennial champion SK telecom T1 in what is sure to be one of the most exciting matches of the Championships. Will Samsung Galaxy avenge last year’s defeat or will SKT take home the ultimate prize once again? Tune in to find out.