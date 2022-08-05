Listen To Guile's Theme From Street Fighter 6, Sharpened Sonic

Capcom has released Guile's theme for Street Fighter 6, a brand-new track called Sharpened Sonic. Though it won't replace his world-famous theme from Street Fighter II, Guile's new music is no slouch in the audio department and is a proper banger that draws in elements from his previous themes. You can listen to it below.

This weekend is a big one for Street Fighter 6, as it'll be featured in a panel today at the Evo 2022 tournament. While Street Fighter V is one of the main titles of the annual fighting game event, Street Fighter 6 will also be on the tournament floor in a playable form for attendees. Fans are also expecting a new character to be revealed, who'll join the likes of Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, and Guile.

If you're interested in viewing all the action from home, you can check out GameSpot's guide on how to watch Evo 2022. Even Mortal Kombat ko-kreator Ed Boon seems excited to see what Street Fighter 6 has to show off at Evo, as he confirmed that NetherRealm Studios won't be making any announcements regarding its gory fighting game.

Capcom did mention back in June that Street Fighter 6 news will quiet down as the studio focuses on development, but there's currently plenty to read about in case you missed its official reveal earlier this year. Guile got a dedicated reveal trailer at Summer Game Fest Live, Capcom confirmed that it will implement rollback netcode for Street Fighter 6's multiplayer, and more details on combat revealed how the game is evolving for a new generation of players.

You can also read GameSpot's hands-on Street Fighter 6 preview, which describes the brawler as having strong fundamentals ahead of its 2023 launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4.