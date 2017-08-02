Lion King Remake Looking At This Actor To Voice Scar, Apparently

Disney's new Lion King remake may have found an actor to voice the main antagonist, Scar. According to Hollywood news sites The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor is being considered for the traitorous villain role.

This is not confirmed as of yet and there is no word right now about which other actors might be in the mix to voice Scar. Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in the 1994 original Lion King.

Ejiofor picked up an Oscar nomination for his leading role in 12 Years A Slave. He also starred in Doctor Strange, American Gangster, and 2012.

Other actors performing voice roles in the film include Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), and John Oliver (Zazu). Singer Beyonce is reportedly being eyed to voice Nala.

The new Lion King's story was written by Catch Me If You Can and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Jeff Nathanson. It's directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Jungle Book).

The original Lion King made more than $968 million at the box office and won multiple Academy Awards, in addition to a pair of Grammy Awards for its soundtrack.