Lion King Remake Casts Two More Parts

Actor John Kani, who played King T'Chaka in Captain America: Civil War, will voice Rafiki in Disney's upcoming Lion King remake, it seems. According to The Wrap, Kani will voice the wise baboon who sometimes takes yoga breaks in the middle of conversation.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter says that Luke Cage actress Alfre Woodard will voice Sarabi, who is Simba's mother.

Kani and Woodard join a cast that already includes Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and Billy Eichner (Timon). Recently, it was reported that Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar. Beyonce is reportedly being eyed to voice Nala.

The new Lion King's story was written by Catch Me If You Can and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Jeff Nathanson. It's directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Jungle Book).

The original Lion King made more than $968 million at the box office and won multiple Academy Awards, in addition to a pair of Grammy Awards for its soundtrack.