Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed To Early 2022

Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, an upgraded bundle of both Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, has been delayed to early 2022 due to the evolving challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a Twitter statement, the Life Is Strange team said it wanted to alleviate the pressure the health crisis has put on development, especially as the studio is also putting the finishing touches on Life Is Strange: True Colors. Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection now launches sometime in early 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

While also announcing the delay, the development team said that Life Is Strange: True Colors' Wavelengths DLC will launch on September 30., some 20 days after the game's September 10 release. A bonus episode set prior to the events of Life Is Strange: True Colors, Wavelengths is available in the $70 Deluxe and $80 USD Ultimate editions of the game.

Additionally, the studio said a new trailer for Life is Strange: True Colors is set to drop on Thursday, August 12. A specific time has not been announced.

The Life Is Strange franchise is a collaborative project by co-developers Deck Nine and Dontnod Entertainment, with Dontnod working on the two numbered games and Deck Nine creating the two spin-offs (The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit and Before the Storm). Since 2019, Dontnod has handed the franchise's reigns over to Deck Nine. Dontnod has expressed interest in working on the series again but said the rights belong to Square Enix and has shifted its focused to its own IP.

In other Life Is Strange news, a free issue of the comic book series will release on August 14. It contains not only the next Partners in Time chapter, but also a separate prequel to Life is Strange: True Colors.